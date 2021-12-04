Singapore Passenger Tests Positive For COVID, Tries To Escape Authorities In Madurai

A passenger from Singapore who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Madurai Airport tried to escape from authorities on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian informed. Detailing the incident, the TN Minister revealed that the person who arrived from Singapore to Madurai, escaped from the lounge area post his RT-PCR Test at the premises. As authorities awaited his results, the man attempted to exit the airport to avoid hospitalization. The passenger has been nabbed and admitted to the Nagercoil Hospital. It is yet to be ascertained if he has been infected with the Omicron variant.

"The person who arrived from Singapore to Madurai, post their RTPCR Test, while waiting in the lounge area inside the airport was known to have attempted to exit the airport while they were held in the holding area. When his results came back from the tests taken at the airport, his test results came back positive. We cannot take the positive test result to be that of Omicron. He has been identified, found, and has been admitted to Nagercoil Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His test results have also been taken for genome sequencing and results are awaited," said Ma. Subramanian.

Health Minister urges passengers to cooperate

The Health Minister also revealed that another person who returned from London tested positive for COVID upon arrival. He is reported to be asymptomatic and is being treated in isolation. The government also informed that in initial test reports, none of those who had been tested positive carried the Omicron variant.

"In across all international airports including Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Madurai all passengers are being meticulously screened. If anyone is found positive for COVID, they're admitted to government hospitals and treated in isolation. We are closely monitoring these patients who've tested positive for COVID," he said.

Urging passengers from other countries to cooperate, Ma. Subramanian added, "It is not only TN government but throughout the world, these guidelines and testing have been set in place as per WHO guidelines. To prevent panic and spread of the virus in case of a positive result, we request passengers to co-operate with us."