Singapore To Bring In Indian Workers On A 'small Scale' As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

The Singapore Contractors Association, along with the Association of Singapore Marine Industries and Process Industry, had offered to bring in migrant workers from India, to work in the construction, marine and process (CPM) sectors. The said organizations issued a press statement, in which they emphasised that the industries are looking forward to transporting migrant workers from India soon, in a ‘small’ and ‘calibrated’ manner.

The industries in Singapore are testing this method to maintain a steady inflow of workers for these growing industries. “If successful, this method will be used to facilitate a steady inflow of migrant workers safely and securely,” The Straits Times reported, quoting a joint statement released by the (CMP) industries. "We will continue to carry this (the pilot) out on a small scale and in a calibrated manner to better manage the risks involved and validate the robustness of the tightened end-to-end process," the trade bodies added.

Singapore’s CMP Industries suffer due to the unavailability of Migrant Workers

The country has halted the migration of immigrant workers from other nations, in the purview of growing COVID-19 cases across the globe. Due to this, the CPM industries have been suffering a lot for the past one and a half years. The work at several sectors in CPM industries had to be halted, because of a shortage of workers.

However, in a fresh move, Singapore authorities have decided to ease the restrictions on the inflow of migrants from across the border. With the first few batches of workers from Malaysia entering the country, zero cases of COVID-19 have been recorded. Thus, after this, the top officials have decided to ease the restrictions, allowing the inflow of Indian workers as well.

As of now, the country has kept its doors shut for people with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India, due to prevailing COVID-19 restrictions. However, last month, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said more migrant workers and foreign domestic helpers will soon be allowed to enter Singapore to work, to ease the "immense pressures" faced by companies since the start of the pandemic.

The CMP sectors in the country play a major role in its growth and development. These industries also contribute significantly to the country’s GDP. "Companies in the CMP sectors contribute to the development of public infrastructure and private properties, construction and maintenance of vessels and offshore energy infrastructures," trade bodies said on Wednesday.

