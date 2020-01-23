Sirsa Warns Pak Govt Of 'global Protest' If It Does Not End Forced Religious Conversions

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday warned Pakistan of a global protest if it does not put an end to forced religious conversions in the country.

In the tweet posted earlier on Jan 23, the SAD leader claimed the lives of hundreds of women living on the other side of the border has been destroyed due to forced religious conversion.

This trend of forced religious conversion has destroyed the lives of hundreds of girls from Sikh-Hindu families of Pak in last 2 months

We would launch a global protest against @pid_gov if no action is taken even now to ensure safety and security of minority girls@TimesNow @ANI https://t.co/Pa37uspdCy — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 23, 2020

'I warn the Pakistan government'

In his video statement on Thursday, Sirsa also alleged that Jagit Kaur, who will be presented in Pakistan court today pertaining to the case of forced religious conversions, is being threatened to side with her husband.

Sirsa said, "Jagjit Kaur will be presented in court today. Her family has contacted me and informed me that she has been threatened to take her husband's side with whom she was forcefully married and not go with her parents. I want to warn the Pakistan government, if they do such cruelty, if they send her to the kidnappers, then we will be forced to protest against Pakistan and fight against the country."

Furthermore, he added, "If Pakistan does not understand this then it leaves us with no option but to protest against them in such a way that we have never done. We can never accept the fact that they forcefully converted our daughter to Islam."

Sikh girl abducted, forced to convert

Earlier, Sirsa had shared a video of the grieving family narrating the incident of 18-year old Jagjit Kaur, who was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan. Sirsa appealed to Pakistani Sikhs to seek help from Imran Khan. He also urged PM Narendra Modi and EAM Dr S Jaishankar to raise this issue. The family has alleged that she was converted by coercion. They said that she was threatened that her brothers and father would be shot if she did not convert to Islam.

"The woman who was abducted yesterday is my sister she was threatened that her brothers and father would be shot if she did not accept Islam," said one of the brothers who identified himself as Manmohan Singh in the video. "I request Imran Khan and Army Chief of Pakistan (Qamar Javed) Bajwa to help us in bringing the girl back so that it does not backfire on them on the Kartarpur and Kashmir issues," he added.

