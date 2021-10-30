Smriti Irani Says India Looking Towards New Dawn With Spirit Of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Saturday that India with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and resolution of 'new India', the country is now looking towards a new dawn. Irani spoke after flagging-in the National Security Guard’s (NSG) all-India car rally at the National Police Memorial. She said, "The NSG car rally gave a message to the world through Sabarmati Ashram that India is armed with weapons as well as peace". The NSG rally named 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' reached Delhi after finishing a 29-day long journey which covered 7,500 km.

Minister Irani said that the rally has spread a message and claimed, "Whether it is a time of war or peace, India has left an indelible mark in the world." She further added, “The country with the resolution of new India and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is now looking towards a new dawn.” Irani also lauded NSG's efforts in their role to ensure internal security along with conducting social services. She gave her best wishes to the NSG’s success. Irani was delighted to attend the event at the National Police Memorial as it was dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate brave police personnel, who sacrifice their lives, while being on the duty to protect citizens of the country. She also showed gratitude to the family members of the 3,500 martyred police personnel from various forces like the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs).

My gratitude to @nsgblackcats for commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by visiting historical landmarks of freedom struggle and paying homage to freedom fighters & martyrs through Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama. pic.twitter.com/bzPcXevn1n — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 30, 2021

NSG’s car rally and what was it about?

The NSG’s 'Black Cat car rally' was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the iconic Red Fort on October 2 and the rally passed through several important places associated with the freedom movement and freedom fighters to celebrate the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' It was organised across India to mark the 75th year of Independence. NSG's car rally in total traveled past 18 cities in 12 states and visited some of the iconic places like Kakori Memorial (Lucknow), Bharat Mata Mandir (Varanasi), Netaji Bhawan Barrackpore (Kolkata), Swaraj Ashram (Bhubaneswar), Tilak Ghat (Chennai), Freedom Park (Bengaluru), Mani Bhawan and August Kranti Maidan (Mumbai) and Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad). The rally involved a total of 12 NSG officers and 35 commandos.

With ANI inputs



Image: ANI