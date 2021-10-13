Smriti Irani's Latest Birthday Post For Daughter Shanelle Wins Hearts; Take A Look

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, who is quite an active social media user, took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt note on her daughter's birthday.

Sharing a birthday message for her daughter Shanelle Irani, she also shared a throwback image featuring her two children.

"You centre us, nurture us, sit and quietly let our tantrums pass you by … there are times when you flare up coz there is only so much indiscipline you can take 😂… happy birthday to the most loving daughter.. too many times my partner in crime 😎love you @shanelleirani," the Union Minister wrote on Instagram on October 13.

Have a look at Smriti Irani's birthday post for her daughter:

Notably, Zohr and Zoe are Smriti Irani's children with husband Zubin Irani. Whereas, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani, who is a renowned casting director.

Meanwhile, social media users loved the way Union Minister described her daughter on her birthday. Since being shared, the post has garnered over 16,000 views and her fans took the opportunity to wish her daughter, Shanelle Irani, and showered their love.

"Happy birthday darling @shanelleirani God bless you," wrote actor Ronit Boseroy. "Darling darling girl," wrote actor Divya Seth Shah along with a heart emoticon.

Smriti Irani's social media posts

In another post in August, Smriti Irani shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Abhi mukammal hua nahi .. abhi ye kissa baaki hai."

Similarly in another post to ensure awareness, Irani had shared a photo collage urging everyone to wear masks and get vaccinated against COVID.

She used her 'Monday Mantra' post to remind her Instagram followers about the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask amid the COVID pandemic.

Irani had shared a three-picture collage, showing off her earrings in one picture and her nose pin in the other, whereas she was seen wearing a mask in the third picture.

The caption of the post read, "Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask avashya pehno …kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori.''

It is worth mentioning that Smriti Irani is a Member of Parliament for Amethi in the Lok Sabha and has been holding the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development since May 2019.

Image: Instagram/smritiiraniofficial/PTI