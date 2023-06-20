Smugglers Attack Cow Vigilantes In Nanded; One Dead, Six Injured

One cow vigilante was killed and six others were injured after a group of alleged cattle smugglers attacked them in the Apparaopeth village of Kinwat taluka in Maharashtra’s Nanded district. The injured cow vigilantes have been hospitalised in Nanded for further treatment. Nanded police has registered the case under sections 302, 307, 143, 147, 148, 159, and 427 of the IPC and sections 4 and 7 of the Arms Act.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Monday, June 19, when the cow protectors allegedly got information about cattle being smuggled using a tempo. Keeping an eye on the vehicles, the Gau-rakshaks (Cow vigilantes) intercepted the tempo at around 2 am. However, during the vehicle check, a few aides of the smugglers came in vehicles behind the tempo and launched an armed attack on the cow vigilantes.

Clash between cow vigilantes and cattle smugglers

One of the vigilantes, Shekhar Ramlu Rapelli, was killed in the attack by the assailants. Others, including Kinwad District Cow Protector Chief, Mahesh Kondalwad, sustained minor injuries in the scuffle. Upon receiving information, Kiran Bichewar, the Nanded Gau Rakshak Cell head, reached the spot and took the injured for treatment. Police were deployed at the spot later.

Nanded SP, while speaking to Republic TV, said, “A group of people, residents of Nanded, were coming from Telangana. They had got information about a suspicious vehicle carrying cows illegally. The group (Gau - rakshaks) followed the vehicle when people from the vehicle carrying the cattle attacked them with sharp weapons. In this incident, one died and 6 others were injured for which they have been treated at a local hospital. Nanded police has lodged an FIR and the search for the accused is underway."

The government has banned cow slaughter as per the Animal Welfare Act. Despite this, a large number of cows, bullocks, cattle and other animals are smuggled from Maharashtra to Telangana state at night in large and small vehicles.