Sonam Wangchuk's Twitter Account Hacked; Restored Within Weeks

Ladakh-based Engineer and Education Reformist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday informed that his Twitter account was hacked. However, Wangchuk also stated that his account was later restored. The hacked Twitter account displayed random tweets shared from Sonam Wangchuk's account.

Taking to Twitter, the innovator stated that he was clueless about who was responsible for hacking his account. Even so, he also acknowledged that it took weeks to restore it. In addition, he also informed users that he was back and handling the account himself. The hacked account displayed a fraud link which showed that Elon Musk was giving away free Bitcoins.