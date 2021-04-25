Sonu Sood Launches 'COVID Force' On Telegram To Unite The Country In Fight Against Virus

One name that has been coming to people’s minds in any criris has been of Sonu Sood after his philanthropic endeavours over the past year. That has also been the case with the current crisis of inadequate facilities amid the deadly COVID-19 second wave. The actor has been responding and making numerous arrangements to help people in the current situation, and has now launched his ‘COVID force’ platform on Telegram.

Sonu Sood’s COVID force

Sonu took to Twitter and announced, “Now, the whole country will come together. Join me on Telegram channel with India Fights with Covid’. We will join hands and save the nation.’

The Dabangg star also posted a graphic, where he used words like ‘We will all join and help everyone.’ It also mentioned that hospitals, medicines and oxygen will now be provided by ‘you.’

For the last few days, Sonu has been promising help to numerous persons who are approaching him on Twitter. He had also shared that he could not sleep, as he was flooded with calls, seeking his help.

He also made strong statements that he could 'lose' some days and win otherwise, that his heart was 'broken' but not his spirit and that he would not stop working for the mission. Right from arranging over 100 oxygen and Remdesivir requests and over 500 hospital beds to airlifting a patient from Nagpur to Hyderabad, his efforts have been earning praises from netizens.

On the personal front, Sonu himself contracted COVID-19, but recovered within a week. This was after he had received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. He had also launched the ‘biggest vaccination drive’ to spread awareness about the importance of immunisation.