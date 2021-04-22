'Sorry, Didn't Know It Was COVID Vaccine': Thief In Haryana Returns 622 Stolen Doses

In a positive turn of events, the thief who had stolen almost 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from a PPC Centre in Haryana returned a bulk of the stolen doses and left them outside a police station in Jind district. Almost 182 vials of Covishield Vaccine and 440 dosages of Covaxin were left by the thief at a Tea stall outside Jind Civil Lines Police Station. The apology note from the packet read- 'Sorry- I did not know it was Coronavirus Vaccine inside.'

As per the police, certain clues about the identity of the thief have also become ascertained from the incident. It has registered a case against the unknown person under IPC 457 and 380. As per the Haryana Police, the thief may have picked up the Corona vaccine while he was attempting to get his hands on valuable Remdesivir injections.

Earlier today, the PPC officials sounded an alarm after 1,270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin doses were allegedly stolen from the centre. Additionally, as per the officials, some important files were stolen as well. "1,270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin are stolen from PPC centre. Few important files have also been stolen. I will check the main sources as well that keeps entire the area's supply. I'll also inform officials," an official from the centre stated.

Haryana on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily jump of 9,623 coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities that pushed the state's infection tally to 3,81,247 and the death toll to 3,528, a health department bulletin said. Jind in particular reported 344 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The country is currently gripped by a shortage of COVID treatment materials, such as medical Oxygen, Remdesivir, and hospital beds in certain cities. Efforts are also ongoing to increase the production of vaccines ahead of the May 1 'Vaccine for all' expansion wherein vaccines will be made available for all people over the age of 18.

