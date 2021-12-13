Last Updated:

Sound & Light Show At India Gate Depicts Sam Manekshaw's Pivotal Role In 1971 War | WATCH

The show comes ahead of December 16, celebrated as 'Vijay Diwas' in memory of India's 1971 war victory over Pakistan that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Indian Army

A light and sound show was organised at India Gate lawns on Monday depicting how Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the historic Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. In the visuals shared by ANI, a conversation between Manekshaw and then Prime Minister  Indira Gandhi has been depicted through images of the two leaders together. In the discussion, Manekshaw is heard asking for more time from the late Indira Gandhi to prevent a three-front war from West, East Pakistan, and China.

The sound and light show comes ahead of December 16, which is annually celebrated as 'Vijay Diwas' in memory of the victory achieved under Manekshaw's leadership in 1971. The historic war had led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of Bangladesh.

More about Sam Manekshaw

Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was appointed as the eighth Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on June 8, 1969. A Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Military cross Awardee, Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the post of Field Marshal in 1973. The late stalwart led the Indian Army in five different wars but is most notably remembered for the 1971 victory that lead to the creation of Bangladesh.

After his retirement from active military service on January 15, 1973, Manekshaw spent the last three decades of his life in Coonoor, Niligiri Hills along with his wife Seelu. In 2006-07, President APJ Abdul Kalam honoured Manekshaw and made sure the general got dues and benefits that had been unexplainably denied to him.

Manekshaw breathed his last on 27 June 2008, after fighting complications from pneumonia at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.  

A biography on his life titled "Sam Bahadur" starring Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently in the making. 

(With agency inputs)

