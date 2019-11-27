SPG (Amendment) Bill Passed In Lok Sabha Amidst Debates & Protests By Congress Leaders

The Lok Sabha, on Wednesday has passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which makes two major changes to the security provided.

Bill passed in the Lok Sabha

The new SPG Bill states that only the Prime Minister of the country, and the family that resides with him immediately will be given SPG security. The 2019 Bill also states that a former Prime Minister will be provided SPG cover only for a period of five years after he or she leaves the office. This means that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be under SPG cover currently.

The Congress MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest after the Bill as the voting on the Bill was taking place.

The Bill was initially introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, November 25, however, no further discussion could be continued then since the House was adjourned. However, on Wednesday, It was discussed at length in the Lok Sabha, with Home Minister Amit Shah also speaking on the subject.

The Bill has created controversy since the Gandhi family – Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi were, until recently under SPG security. However, the government decided to withdraw the SPG security citing that after assessment, they believed that the Gandhi family did not require security since there was no threat.

When the winter session of the Parliament began, Congress MPs raised the issue, saying that it was a political move by the BJP. The Congress MPs had walked out of the Parliament over the issues at that time as well.

During the discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress’s Manish Tiwari argued that party politics should be kept away from issues relating to security and that the threat to a former PM does not decrease just because he or she is no longer in power.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, “An effort is being made to paint a picture that govt isn't concerned about the security of Gandhi family & that their protection has been withdrawn. Their protection has not been withdrawn but only changed, based on threat assessment. Shah also specified that the government is not indulging in politics and that it is concerned about the security of the Gandhi family.

