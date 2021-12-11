SpiceJet Announces Plans To Offer Drone Delivery Service For Vaccines, Essential Supplies

To expand its logistic platform, Spicejet informed on Saturday that it is planning to come up with a drone delivery service. The low-cost airline said that it plans to introduce customised drones of different payloads like 0.5 kg, 5-10kg and 10-25 kg to change India's supply chain capabilities and make it more resilient and sustainable. The company's first target is mid-mile deliveries.

"SpiceJet continues to innovate and experiment with new technologies and we hope to introduce our drone delivery services soon. By inducting drones in the supply chain, SpiceJet's logistics arm, SpiceXpress, will take a massive technological leap which will change the game for fast and cost-effective logistics in India," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet.

Not only will this redefine supply chain businesses but it will also offer a distinctive experience to the end consumer, Singh added. The SpiceJet chairman said that with the entry of drones in the logistics business, the e-commerce industry will be able to access the remotest corners of the country.

SpiceJet partners with Throttle Aerospace

SpiceJet's freight movement arm SpiceXpress will focus on delivering COVID-19 vaccines, life-saving drugs and essential items among others, to the farthest and remotest corners of the country which is difficult to reach by traditional means of transportation.

"SpiceJet has partnered with Throttle Aerospace for more than 50 customised high-end drones while Aeologic will provide the drone software management," the company said in a statement, adding that it will initially launch its drone business in 10 districts with an aim to achieve a target of 25,000 delivers per month.

The company has also set up dedicated drone ports at several locations in the country.

"Poor transport and infrastructural challenges have been a key deterrent for taking new-age services to the hinterlands across the country. With businesses rapidly shifting to automation and enterprises prioritising efficiency, autonomous technologies such as drones are now being considered for wider industrial use including the logistics industry," the company said.

Last year, a SpiceXpress led consortium had submitted a proposal to DGCA for conducting experimental BVLOC (BVLOS) operations of drones or remotely piloted aircraft in response to the regulatory body's notice inviting Expression of Interest. It was formally granted permission by DGCA for conducting experimental BVLOS trials in May 2020 and has completed 100 hours of testing.

Earlier in the day, SpiceJet showcased its drone delivery capabilities at the Gwalior Drone Mela in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Union Civilian Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

(With inputs from ANI)