SP's Abu Azmi Condemns MVA Govt's Renaming Cities; Says 'No Difference Between BJP & MVA'

Moments after the Maharashtra cabinet changed the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad to 'Sambhajinagar' and 'Dharashiv' respectively, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Maharashtra unit president Abu Asim Azmi condemned the decision.

Hours after extending support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government amid the ongoing political crisis, Azmi lashed out at the CM Uddhav government and said that the renaming of these cities has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. He further questioned as to what is the difference between the BJP and MVA government as both the parties just want to sideline their community.

"I am sorry that the government we are supporting -- Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government today has taken a decision inside the cabinet in which they have changed the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv. Whether it is the BJP or the MVA government which is at present running on crutches, they just want to sideline Muslims. I regret that today, when we are supporting those who themselves accepted that they were with the wrong people (BJP) for the last 30 years and assured us of being secular, have taken such a decision on the last day," said the SP leader.

Abu Azmi further said, "What is the difference between BJP and MVA government? I would like to say to Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi that we have given support to this government under the common minimum program, and if this government will only take such steps, then where we will go? In the name of temples and mosques, BJP is doing politics and now the Maharashtra government is also going in the same direction. We had a ray of hope for us in Maharashtra. I condemn this decision."

Samajwadi Party Extends Support To MVA Govt Ahead Of Floor Test

Earlier in the day, Abu Asim Azmi targeted BJP and stated the party will not join hands with those spreading communalism and stand with MVA irrespective of floor tests results. SP leader tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "We can never join with those who are spreading communalism in the country and constantly flouting the Constitution. We were and still are with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, whatever the result of the floor test will be, our support will remain with MVA."

AIMIM Condemns Maharashtra Cabinet's decision

AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel also condemned the Maharashtra cabinet's decision of renaming cities and slammed Uddhav Thackeray for 'doing the dirty politics of changing names'.

"There is a saying, 'Marta Kya Na Karta' (Would have done anything out of desperation). Prior to the floor test when they sensed that they were going to lose their chair, so then they remembered Shambhaji Maharaj. The thing which was decided 25-30 years back, they kept making it a political issue and when they sensed they were going to lose their power then they took this decision. I just want to tell Uddhav Ji and Shiv Sena that history can't be changed, only names can, and when you have nothing to offer then you're playing these dirty politics before leaving. Aurangabad residents will decide whether the name will be changed or not. What are you trying to achieve from it? If you would have done anything for the benefit of common people we would have adored you. We strongly condemn this dirty politics of changing the names of places."

Image: PTI, Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra