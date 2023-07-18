Spy Or Lover? Seema Haider's Travel Route Untraceable, Sources Say Call Records Deleted

After the Intelligence Bureau suspected the involvement of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI in Seema Haider's visit to India, the Uttar Pradesh ATS took the Pakistani citizen and her Indian partner Sachin Meena for questioning on Monday from the latter's Rabupura residence in Greater Noida, where interrogation went on for more than 9 hours. On Tuesday again, both were questioned again by the ATS team.

Loopholes in Seema Haider's statements

Seema told her interrogators that she first spoke to Sachin Meena in March 2019 on PUBG, an online gaming app, and later she started speaking to Sachin daily and fell in love, which led to her strong inclination to run from Pakistan and enter into Indian territory along with her four children to live with Sachin. But sources in ATS said that the CDR data for four years is very blurry and that the ATS could only get hands on recent CDR data. In recent CDR data, many numbers through which Seema has spoken are under grave suspicion and various messages during the time period of December 2022-March 2023 are deleted. Team of ATS is working with experts of the cyber team to crack the messages. Seema Haider, say sources, has spoken to few more numbers which could be sleeper cell numbers, because those numbers don't exist.

Nothing is being ruled out for now but her story at various levels doesn't match with the records and data accessed till now. Sources also say that her visit to Dubai and Nepal are being accessed as the ATS team is also in touch with High Commissions of both the countries. She came to Dubai with four children but till now she was not able to tell whom she met, who helped her in Dubai and how her visa was made. She changed her statement multiple times.

According to ATS sources, crucial information has been gathered from Seema Haidar. Surveillance evidence is being gathered against her. One team of ATS could leave for Nepal while another is working with the cyber team to recover CDR of last one year and more, from the time she started speaking to Sachin Meena.

Interrogation with Seema Haider being done at Undisclosed Location

The entire suspicion started when UP ATS arrested a suspected Pakistani agent of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from Lucknow. UP ATS spoke to the local team of Gautam Buddh Nagar also who arrested Seema Haider and Sachin Meena on July 4. UP ATS is also going through information provided by Seema Haider to the local Noida police.

Meanwhile, two right-wing organisations in Greater Noida gave ultimatum to the administration to send Seema Haider back to Pakistan or else they will stage a massive protest. Her cross-border love story is increasingly becoming suspect as she refuses to give proper information. After meeting Sachin in Nepal, just two months later she entered India illegally. What transpired for this quick plan and what's the motive? Is it only love or is she a spy? The ATS is interrogating around these angles.

According to sources, her interrogation will not conclude any time soon untill and unless all the theories match with the physical evidence and reports. There are many loopholes in her story to be questioned.