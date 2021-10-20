Sri Lankan Delegation Carry Sacred Waskaduwa Relics In Inaugural Flight To UP's Kushinagar

A Sri Lankan delegation, including a Holy Relic entourage, departed on October 20 for the inaugural international flight to Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar from Colombo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport near Lord Buddha’s Parinirvana, on Wednesday, and it was marked by the landing of the inaugural Colombo flight. The flight carried the Sri Lankan delegation of more than a hundred Buddhist Monks, dignitaries and a 12-member Holy Relic entourage bringing Holy Buddha Relics for exposition.

The official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo informed in a tweet on Wednesday that the “historic journey” commenced with the sacred Kapilavastu relics of Waskaduwa on board along with the blessings of the Ven Mahasangha. The Prime Minister’s office has also informed in a statement that the Sri Lankan delegation comprises of Anunayakas (Deputy Heads) of all four Nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka -- Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya, and Malwatta -- and five ministers of the Government of Sri Lanka led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapakshe.

Additionally, prominent monks from Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia and ambassadors of several nations also participated in the event to mark Abhidhamma Day. The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Culture, International Buddhist Confederation in association with the Uttar Pradesh Government. The Indian mission in Sri Lanka also hailed the “new linkage” in a centuries-old connection between both countries as the sacred Kapilavastu relics of Waskaduwa were carried in the inaugural flight from Colombo to Uttar Pradesh.

A historic journey commences with sacred #Kapilavastu relics of Waskaduwa on board and blessings of the Ven. Mahasangha!!! @GotabayaR @PresRajapaksa pic.twitter.com/OC3VQzzWZY — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) October 19, 2021

"Buddha’s relics, Mahasangha and Sri Lanka Cabinet minister Namal Rajapaksa depart on inaugural international flight to Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh)," tweets High Commission of India in Colombo pic.twitter.com/quz9fl3pKN — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

New linkage in a centuries-old connection!!Inaugural international ✈️to the sacred city of #Kushinagar from #Colombo is all set to fly. Sacred #Kapilavastu relics of Waskaduwa also being carried . (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WRt13m7OuB — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) October 19, 2021

Blessed to pay respects to The Buddha’s relics and Mahasangha as they and Hon.@RajapaksaNamal depart on inaugural international flight to #Kushinagar. pic.twitter.com/cLTsxjCYyG — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) October 19, 2021

Sri Lankan delegation led by Namal Rajapaksa

The Sri Lankan delegation which arrived at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa, son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, currently serving as the Minister of Youth & Sports, Minister of Development Co-ordination and Monitoring and State Minister of Digital Technology and Enterprise Development. The delegation who arrived at the sacred city of Kushinagar from Colombo comprises of 100 senior Buddhist monks, four State Ministers and other senior officials.

The State Ministers include DV Chanaka, the State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development, Jeewan Thondaman, State Minister of Estate Housing & Community Infrastructure and son of late Minister Arumugam Thondaman, Sisira Jayakody, State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health, and Vijitha Berugoda, State Minister of Dhamma Schools, Pirivenas and Bhikkhu Education.

Notably, the senior monks belong to different sects, prominent temples and represent 22 districts of Sri Lanka. The senior-most monk in the delegation is the Most Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Anu Nayaka Thero. Since Buddhism is central to the civilizational connection between India and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Modi had announced a sum of $15 million to be invested for the promotion of bilateral Buddhist ties in September 2020.

It is pertinent to note that Kushinagar is already known for its heritage as the Lord Buddha breathed his last in the holy city while also attaining Mahaparirvana in the same place. Other sites of Buddhist significance are Sravasti, Kapilvastu and Lumbini are also nearby. These factors have attracted tourists from nations such as Thailand, Cambodia, Japan, Burma to Kushinagar, who come to offer daily prayers at the Mahaparinirvana Temple. This was also one of the several reasons why the international airport in Kushinagar was essential.

(Image: @IndiainSL/Twitter)