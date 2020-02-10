Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa Visits Mahabodhi Temple In Bodh Gaya

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa reportedly visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on Monday during his official visit. Rajapaksa, who is in India for a five-day visit, arrived in Bihar earlier in the day, suggested reports. On Sunday, Rajapaksa offered prayers at Sarnath Buddhist Temple during his visit to Varanasi.

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka reportedly held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the two discussed expanding the co-operation between the two nations to combat terrorism. They also focused on promoting joint economic projects within the country.

Always a pleasure meeting my friend PM @narendramodi and exchanging views on global, regional and bilateral issues of mutual importance for our nations. The discussions focused on rethinking our strategic approach in security, economic, social and cultural sectors. pic.twitter.com/8qTGeIQWfo — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) February 8, 2020

Rajapaksa received ceremonial welcome

According to the reports, Rajapaksa landed in the New Delhi on February 7. His visit shortly follows the visit made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in November. He met with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Sri Lankan PM received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, confirmed reports. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s office had released the official statement on Twitter elaborating on the purpose of Rajapaksa’s visit. The statement said that the Sri Lankan PM would focus on subjects like defense and maritime security cooperation, politics, trade, development, culture, and tourism in his bilateral talks with PM Modi. PM Modi had expressed joy at Rajapaksa’s decision to come to India as the first country for an official visit after he resumed office as the PM of Sri Lanka in November 2019.

"During today’s talks, PresRajapaksa and I were able to exchange views on bilateral and global issues. Matters relating to fighting terrorism and boosting security cooperation featured prominently in our discussions. We also discussed progress on joint economic projects in SL," PM's official twitter handle.

PM Modi emphasized that the two countries would hold substantial bilateral dialogue and exchange views on some key global issues, boosting security co-operation, so the bond between the two nations could be made even stronger.

India is delighted to welcome @PresRajapaksa! It is a matter of joy for us that he has chosen India for his first visit after assuming the PM’s office.



We had wide ranging talks on multiple subjects that will further cement India-Sri Lanka friendship. pic.twitter.com/lI2FRtMfLf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2020

