Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Launches 100-bed COVID Care At University; Wins Praises From Netizens

As seen during the COVID-19 spike last year, more and more celebrities have been stepping forward and helping the affected persons. If the help revolved around the supply of essentials like foodgrains last time, this time it is the need for hospital beds, oxygen and medicines that has made the situation extremely challenging. Amid the crisis, Sri Sri University has set up a facility for COVID-19 patients.

Sri Sri University sets up COVID-19 facility

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made the announcement on Twitter, along with pictures of the team of healthcare workers dressed in personal protective equipment kits at the university in Cuttack. The spiritual guru shared that it was a 100-bed facility that was equipped with all ‘necessary requirements’ to treat COVID-19 patients.

Sri Sri University @SriSriU has set up a 100-bed Covid Care facility with all the necessary requirements to treat COVID positive patients. pic.twitter.com/6nWzkbDQLX — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) April 28, 2021

Netizens gave their thumbs up to the initiative and termed it as ‘amazing work’, ‘rising to circumstances’ and serving as an ‘example to our next generation.’

The main purpose of education is to empower individual to Surve society!! & @SriSriU setting example to our next generation ðŸ™ŒðŸ˜‡ — Vaibhav Sonwane (@ItsVaibhav_) April 28, 2021

JGD — Yezdi Batliwala (@BatliwalaYezdi) April 28, 2021

Amazing work done. A great example of doing something for our country and not asking what country had done for me... Jai Gurudev. — Swapnil Dighe (@SwapnilDighe12) April 28, 2021

India has been witnessing over 3 lakh daily cases, and deaths over 2000 for the past few days. Numerous states have implemented partial or full lockdown to curb the spread of the virusa as the healthcare system got stretched due to the pandemic.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been leading numerous meditation sessions in the last few days to lift people's spirits amid the dangerous second wave.

Last week he had led the 'Global Meditation For Health & Hope' for the strength and healing of the COVID-19 patients. On Monday, he conducted the ‘Full Moon Meditation’ for health, happiness and health.