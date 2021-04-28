Last Updated:

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Launches 100-bed COVID Care At University; Wins Praises From Netizens

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launched a 100-bed COVID care at his Sri Sri University. The spiritual guru won praises from netizens for his initiative.

Written By
Digital Desk
Sri Sri University

Twitter/@SriSriU


As seen during the COVID-19 spike last year, more and more celebrities have been stepping forward and helping the affected persons. If the help revolved around the supply of essentials like foodgrains last time, this time it is the need for hospital beds, oxygen and medicines that has made the situation extremely challenging. Amid the crisis, Sri Sri University has set up a facility for COVID-19 patients.

Sri Sri University sets up COVID-19 facility 

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made the announcement on Twitter, along with pictures of the team of healthcare workers dressed in personal protective equipment kits at the university in Cuttack. The spiritual guru shared that it was a 100-bed facility that was equipped with all ‘necessary requirements’ to treat COVID-19 patients.

Netizens gave their thumbs up to the initiative and termed it as ‘amazing work’, ‘rising to circumstances’ and serving as an ‘example to our next generation.’

India has been witnessing over 3 lakh daily cases, and deaths over 2000 for the past few days. Numerous states have implemented partial or full lockdown to curb the spread of the virusa as the healthcare system got stretched due to the pandemic. 

READ | WFEB to host WHO chief, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar & heads of state for World Health Day mega VC

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been leading numerous meditation sessions in the last few days to lift people's spirits amid the dangerous second wave. 

Last week he had led the 'Global Meditation For Health & Hope' for the strength and healing of the COVID-19 patients. On Monday, he conducted the ‘Full Moon Meditation’ for health, happiness and health.

READ | WFEB: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pens note on Health Day; WHO chief bats for 'vaccine equity'
READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to lead Global Meditation for Health & Hope for COVID patients: Watch
READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar leads 'Full Moon Meditation' for health, happiness and healing today

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND