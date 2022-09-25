Sri Sri University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, 22 Students Awarded Gold Medals

Sri Sri University observed its 9th Convocation Ceremony on September 23, 2022. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Rohit Pujari, Honorable Minister, Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha. Dr Thomas A. Isekenegbe, President of Bronx Community College, City University New York also graced the function with his presence as a special guest at the event.

Established in 2009, Sri Sri University has a unique distinction of being a marvel among the top universities. Located on the banks of Kathajodi, it has acquired a spectacular environment and tranquil ambience. In a span of 10 years, the Institute has grown to prominence at national and international levels, through the achievements made by its students and faculty members. The alumni have also left their footprints of success in various fields.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder and the Lifetime President of Sri Sri University virtually addressed the gathering and said innovation and sustainability have always been the major thrust of the University. He inspired students to make the planet a better place to live and work towards a prosperous, strong, compassionate and celebrating world order.

A splendid speech was delivered by the esteemed Chief Guest, Mr Rohit Pujari, who congratulated the graduating students and wished them for their future ventures. He said, “Sri Sri University is a feather in our cap for higher education that will take Odisha forward.”

The Leadership and Management Team of Sri Sri University who graced the ceremony were Prof. Rajita Kulkarni, President, Prof. Dr B.R. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Debi Prasad Sahoo, Executive Registrar, Gaurav Verma, Director of Operations, all Deans, Heads and all the members of the eminent Board of Governors.

A total of 556 students including 550 postgraduate and undergraduate, and 6 PhD scholars bid adieu to Sri Sri University this year. The Faculty of Management Studies conferred PhD degrees on Girija Sankar Dash, Barada Prasad Panigrahy, Debasis Dash, Pritidhara Hota, Sanjay Kumar Pattnaik, and Sanjay Pareek. Gold medals were given to 22 students including the top students overall for their outstanding academic achievements across 22 different programmes and specializations.

The names include Kajal Panda (MBA Human Resources), Smitesh Mishra (MBA Finance), Shiv Kumar Bera (MBA Marketing), Jyotisiman Mishra (MBA Agribusiness Management), Shetty Sneha Vijay (MA English), Ayushi Das (Master of Commerce), Pragya Pathak (M.A. Yogic Science), Swati Semwal (M.Sc. in Psychology and Contemplative), Kaustav Sanyal (MA Sanskrit), Tamanna Samir Tanna (MPA Odissi Dance). The undergraduate students who won gold medals include Shubham Sharma (BBA), Akanksha Mishra (B.Com.), Tejaswini Kanoongo (B.Sc. Hons. Agriculture), Digant Kumar Thapa (B.Sc. Hons. Horticulture), Falguni Garg (Bachelor of Architecture), Radhika Karanth (B.Sc. Yoga), Madhabi Rout (BPA Odissi Dance), Pallavi Subudhi (Bachelor of Visual Arts), Ananya U.S. (Bachelor of Fine Arts), Tritam Mohanty (B.Sc. Data Science), Choudhary Arunav Dash (B.Sc. Hons. Physics), Aniket Mohapatra (B.A. Hons. English).

This grand event witnessed a footfall of around 1000 spectators including students, parents, academicians, administrative staff members, media persons, civil servants, district administration, police, business persons, trustees, apex body members and the Art of Living teachers, among others.

Prof. Rajita Kulkarni welcomed the inquisitive gathering and narrated how the University grew in a short span of time. She said that the incredible achievement of the University is because of the team efforts, adaptability, resilience and re-building. The Vice-Chancellor read the annual report and emphasized the achievement especially Mission 40*40 undertaking 1600 sub-tasks ranging from all aspects of higher education by all the team members. The Executive Registrar offered a vote of thanks.

Aniket Mohapatra, gold medalist said, “I want to express immense thankfulness for life lessons and domain knowledge learnt during the course in three-year studies at the University.”

Sri Sri University blends the best of the east and the west when it comes to imparting knowledge and honing skill sets.