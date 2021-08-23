Last Updated:

Srinagar: CRPF Troops Exalted As Local Girls Tie Rakhis On The Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

The battalions of the CRPF's Srinagar Sector celebrated the event with tremendous enthusiasm as local women tied rakhis on the wrists of their CRPF brothers.

Srinagar

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, local girls gathered at the Srinagar Sector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions on Sunday to celebrate the festival with CRPF personnel. The battalions of the CRPF's Srinagar Sector celebrated the event with tremendous enthusiasm as local women and girls tied rakhis on the wrists of their CRPF brothers.

'Happiness of the troopers knew no bounds' 

"A CRPF trooper spends more than nine months a year, at his place of duty, away from his family. The happiness of these troopers, deployed in the valley, knew no bounds, when their local sisters turned up today, in huge numbers, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them," PRO, Srinagar Sector, CRPF said in a press release. News agency ANI quoted Rozia Kazmi, one of the locals as saying, "We are here to tie rakhis to jawans so that they do not miss their sisters on the occasion of #Rakshabandhan. We all are sisters of Armymen guarding our borders. (sic)"

Indian military troops get Rakhis from locals in numerous parts of the country

Raksha Bandhan was also observed at Hajipir AGS in Trehgam, with students attaching Rakhis to Army troops. The grand event was also attended by local ladies from Khumriyal, Kupwara, and Manigah, as well as NGOs such as Goonj Foundation and Kaafila Foundation. The girls at Sulkoot, Manigah, Kalaroos, and Trehgam in Kupwara's Jan Shikshan Sansthan Centre attached Tricolored Rakhis to Army jawans. The celebrations were accompanied by Veernaris and village elders, who blessed the Army brothers in uniform.

The Karyakartas of Arunachal ABVP also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and CRPF soldiers in the border areas of Arunachal, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) informed through its official Twitter account.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan  

Raksha Bandhan, a generations-old ceremony of protection and affection, was celebrated with zeal across the country on Sunday. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unbreakable connection that exists between a brother and a sister. 'Raksha' literally means 'safety' and 'Bandhan' means 'bond,' and the festival of Rakha Bandhan is a celebration of this unbreakable bond that exists between a brother and a sister.

(With inputs from ANI) 

