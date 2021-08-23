Srinagar: CRPF Troops Exalted As Local Girls Tie Rakhis On The Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, local girls gathered at the Srinagar Sector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions on Sunday to celebrate the festival with CRPF personnel. The battalions of the CRPF's Srinagar Sector celebrated the event with tremendous enthusiasm as local women and girls tied rakhis on the wrists of their CRPF brothers.

'Happiness of the troopers knew no bounds'

"A CRPF trooper spends more than nine months a year, at his place of duty, away from his family. The happiness of these troopers, deployed in the valley, knew no bounds, when their local sisters turned up today, in huge numbers, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them," PRO, Srinagar Sector, CRPF said in a press release. News agency ANI quoted Rozia Kazmi, one of the locals as saying, "We are here to tie rakhis to jawans so that they do not miss their sisters on the occasion of #Rakshabandhan. We all are sisters of Armymen guarding our borders. (sic)"

Jammu and Kashmir: Women and children tie rakhis on the wrist of Indian Army personnel in Poonch



"We are here to tie rakhis to jawans so that they do not miss their sisters on the occasion of #Rakshabandhan. We all are sisters of Armymen guarding our borders," says Rozia Kazmi pic.twitter.com/RaNZZqB0pp — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Indian military troops get Rakhis from locals in numerous parts of the country

Raksha Bandhan was also observed at Hajipir AGS in Trehgam, with students attaching Rakhis to Army troops. The grand event was also attended by local ladies from Khumriyal, Kupwara, and Manigah, as well as NGOs such as Goonj Foundation and Kaafila Foundation. The girls at Sulkoot, Manigah, Kalaroos, and Trehgam in Kupwara's Jan Shikshan Sansthan Centre attached Tricolored Rakhis to Army jawans. The celebrations were accompanied by Veernaris and village elders, who blessed the Army brothers in uniform.

The Karyakartas of Arunachal ABVP also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and CRPF soldiers in the border areas of Arunachal, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) informed through its official Twitter account.

School kids at Hajipir AGS, Trehgam celebrated #Rakshabandhan by tieing #Rakhi to Army brothers.

Local ladies from Khumriyal, Kupwara & Manigah along with NGOs including Goonj Foundation & Kaafila Foundation also celebrated the grand event.#रक्षाबंधन#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/L9FfMU6Jqr — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 22, 2021

On the occasion of #Rakshabandhan girls at Jan Shikshan Sansthan Centre Sulkoot, Manigah, Kalaroos & Trehgam in Kupwara tied Tricolored🇮🇳 #Rakhi to Army jawans.

Veernaris & village elders joined the celebrations and blessed their brothers in Uniform.#रक्षाबंधन#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/3HGxbf8a8V — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 22, 2021

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, a generations-old ceremony of protection and affection, was celebrated with zeal across the country on Sunday. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unbreakable connection that exists between a brother and a sister. 'Raksha' literally means 'safety' and 'Bandhan' means 'bond,' and the festival of Rakha Bandhan is a celebration of this unbreakable bond that exists between a brother and a sister.

