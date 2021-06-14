'Still Very Much Alive', Claim Kin Of Mizoram's Zionghaka, Refuse To Perform Last Rites

In a shocking turn of events, the family members of Zionghaka, the head of the world's largest family are not ready to bid him final goodbye and claimed that he was "still very much alive". The family has refused to perform the last rites as they claim his body is still warm with a beating pulse. Around 36 hours before the news of Ziona Chana's death surfaced which was confirmed by the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga.

The 76-year-old with 39 wives, over 90 children and at least 33 grandchildren, headed a religious sect Lalpa Kohhran -- which allows polygamy for men. They live in a sprawling four-storey mansion in Baktawng village which is a major tourist attraction. His family was featured twice by ''Ripley''s Believe it or not'' in 2011 and 2013.

Zionghaka was suffering from hypertension and diabetes and was declared dead by doctors at Trinity hospital in Aizawl, on Sunday. Family members, however, insisted that his body was warm and his pulse still beating.

Zaitinkhuma, the secretary of Lalpa Kohhran thar, said Zion-a regained pulse beat after he was brought home from the hospital.

"His (Zion-a) body is still warm. His family members and people of Chhuanthar in Baktawng village can't bury him under such circumstances," he told PTI.

According to Chhuanthar village council president Ramzuava, over 2,500 members belonging to 433 families form part of the sect, which was founded by the Zion-a''s uncle around 70 years ago. Most members of the sect practise carpentry for a living.

"All of them hold the septuagenarian in high regard, and would not want to perform his last rites until they are convinced that he is gone," Ramzuava added.

Mizoram CM bids farewell

On Sunday, after the news of Zionghaka's death came, the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga took to his official Twitter handle, and bid farewell to Chana 'with a heavy heart', on behalf of the entire state.

He wrote, "With heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children," and further added, "Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam have become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family." He concluded his post with 'Rest in Peace, Sir'.

The Chana's- The world's largest family

Zionghaka was the head of the world's largest family. He was born on July 21, 1945, and got married for the first time at the age of 15 in 1959 and for the last time in 2004 when he was 60. In total, he had 38 wives, and with them, he had a total of 89 children. He also had a lot of grandchildren, and that brought the total number of family members to 162.

Reports suggest that his family members live in a four-storied house called 'Chhuan Thar Run' with over 100 rooms in the mountainous village. Ziona's sons and their wives, and all their children, live in different rooms in the same building, but share a common kitchen, while his wives shared a dormitory near his private bedroom. They are supported by their own resources and occasional donations from followers.

