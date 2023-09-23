Stones Pelted, Houses Demolished After Vandalism Of 'Shivalinga' In Bihar's Begusarai

A massive protest erupted in Bihar's Begusarai on Saturday, September 23, following the alleged vandalism of a Hindu temple by a group of miscreants. The demonstrators blocked the roads, halting the traffic movement, and pelted stones at police convoy.

Following the severe attack on the police convoy, which arrived at the spot to control the law and order situation, the protesters demolished the houses of the miscreants at Khatopur Chowk, who were allegedly involved in the vandalism of the Hindu temple. A local resident of Begusarai, said, "Yesterday night, a Shivalinga was demolished. We demand an investigation."

Taking strong cognisance of the misconduct, District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha and Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar, along with other top officials reached the protest site to end the demonstration. Speaking about the situation, Kushwaha said that the police have identified the miscreants and they will soon be arrested. "An investigation is underway," he added.

BJP accuses govt of atrocities on Hindus

Following the incident, Begusarai MP and Union Minister Giriraj Singh reached the incident site and accused the district administration and the ruling government of plotting atrocities on Hindu communities.

"The district administration is working to protect the accused and is being negligent in the entire matter. After taking note of the entire matter, it seems that I.N.D.I Alliance has been formed to eradicate Sanatan Dharma. We know that anti-social elements have demolished the Shivalinga," said the union minister taking a dig at the CM Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.