Stop Looking For China Fix, Indian Growth Can’t Be Built On Chinese Efficiency: Jaishankar

EAM Dr. S Jaishankar while speaking at a book launch event said that India's economy can only grow and become stronger if the emphasis is moved to deep manufacturing capabilities and businesses "stop looking for a China fix".

“I think we need to stop looking for a China fix, that Indian growth cannot be built on Chinese efficiency, that ultimately if we are really to sustain and take the economy to a different level, we have to create the kind of domestic vendor change that a serious manufacturing economy will do,” said Dr S Jaishankar.

At the launch of India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant's book "Made In India", he made these remarks. According to DR. S Jaishankar, granting others in this country an equal playing field, who do subsidized efforts would be suicide from an economic standpoint. He added that each nation should promote its producers and companies. We cannot allow foreign enterprises to benefit in our nation at the expense of our own, the ANI reported.

While addressing a book release event, the senior leader said, "Make in India is not just about making, it's also about thinking. It has to be think in India. In a way, we are in a very unique circumstance and I accept that there are experiences and analogies that we can take best practices. But at the end of the day, we have to think through our growth strategy for ourselves."

"Global polarization makes diplomacy far more complex but it is also a window of opportunities for many nations," EAM said.

S Jaishankar further added, "If you ask me today what is the change in the politics of the country, I think we are today moving to the politics of delivery. My own experience of the ground is actually that it is the politics of the delivery which is reshaping and rethinking the public of this country."

Jaishankar referred to the difficulties India encountered during the Covid-19 outbreak and claimed that the foreign government provided them with advice on how to manage the pandemic economically.

"Honestly I would say I am glad we did not listen to much of it. I think how you come up with your own solutions, that is something which is important," he said.

The external affairs minister said it is important for India to move to a "strategic economy; have a clear sense who are our partners, where are our opportunities, where should we focus on our technology tie-ups."

