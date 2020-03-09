Indian Marine Officer Stranded In Japan Sends SOS Video To PM Modi Asking For Help

Amid globally increasing Coronavirus cases, an Indian Marine Officer stranded in Japan has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue him. 26-year-old Indian Marine officer Abhay Som from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city has been stranded on a ship at Japan's Funabhashi for 20 days.

He has sent an SOS video of appeal to the Ministry of Foreign affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a news agency. In the video, Abhay narrates the incident about being stranded on a ship in Japan and being scarred for life. He has also appealed to the Indian government to save him at the earliest. Informing about his health, he stated that so far he remains to be unaffected from the virus, but if he continued to remain on the ship, he could get infected.

According to the stranded Abhay, he is an only Indian on the ship with 11 Chinese nationals. He has alleged his company Blue Whale Maritime of misleading the Indian embassy in Japan, and his family about the contract. Som was travelling from China to Japan when his ship was stopped from entering Japan due to Coronavirus.

Adding further, he informed about being scared of the increasing Coronavirus cases and also stated that his company is not relieving him even after the end of his contract with the company. Som also said that he has interacted with Anil S. Kalra at the India embassy in Japan, but his employer is misleading the Embassy by saying that the contract has not ended.

Meanwhile, Abhay Som's family says that they have knocked on every possible government door, but haven't received any relief.

Current situation of Coronavirus in India

India has reported at least 43 positive cases of the Coronavirus to date, (3 positive cases from Kerala which are now discharged), out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country. 4 (Four) new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday’s update – 1 from Kerala, 1 from Delhi, 1 from Uttar Pradesh and 1 (One) from Jammu, and 16 people in Rajasthan who were in contact with an Italian couple in Jaipur. India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, while WHO raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 109,343, including 80,904 people in China. So far, 3,123 people have lost their lives in China alone due to the virus.

