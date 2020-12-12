'Strong, Bipartisan Support' In US To Strengthen Strategic Ties With India: MEA

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on December 11 said that there’s strong bipartisan support in the US for US-India strategic partnership that will strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations to address global issues in close co-operation. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava responded to a media query about the US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team deploying the term ‘Asia Pacific’ instead of ‘Indo-Pacific’ at a virtual event. "You would have seen the press release which was issued after the conversation that the PM (Narendra Modi) had with President-elect Biden where it was conveyed that he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations," Srivastava was quoted saying by PTI. He stressed that India looks forward to working with the incoming US administration in Jan. 2021.

Post his election victory, the President-elect Joe Biden, in numerous calls with Asian allies and partners, had spoken about strengthening the Indo-Pacific region, alleging “safe and affluent” urging the makeover of the Trump administration’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) technique. As per US news agencies, Biden had told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, that his administration was looking forward to work on many challenges for sustaining a safe and affluent 'Indo-Pacific area'. In a separate talk with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, he had spoken of strengthening the US-South Korea alliance as a “linchpin of safety and prosperity within the Indo-Pacific area.” Biden had also listed “strengthening democracy at home and abroad” and maintaining a “secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region” in his foreign policies during his campaign trail.

Read: Global Community Should Work To Remove Artificial Transit Barriers Of Afghanistan: India At UN

Read: India's COVID-19 Caseload Rises To 97.96 Lakh With 29,398 Fresh Infections

PM Modi discusses 'shared priorities'

Earlier, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also asserted that despite the US election results, India and the US will continue to work in close partnership. After a telephonic conversation with the President-elect Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Spoke to US President-elect JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns—Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region.”

Read: Boris Johnson Understood India Question: BJP Neta Adamant Despite UK Govt Saying Otherwise

Read: UK Govt Confirms PM Boris Misheard India Question; Confused Farmer Protest With India-Pak

(Image Credit: PTI)