Student From A Private Marine Engineering College In Chennai Dies After Vomiting Blood

A 22-year-old college student studying in a private marine engineering college on the East Coast Road (ECR) near Chennai reportedly died after vomiting blood on Thursday. Identified as Prashanth, the undergraduate student was admitted to a hospital after his condition worsened. Prashanth reportedly did not respond to the treatment.

Fellow students have held the physical director of the college, Purushothaman, responsible for Prashanth’s death. According to the students, Purushothaman forced Prashanth to participate in a parade practice despite knowing that he was sick, thereby worsening his condition.

As the news of Prashanth’s death spread, his friends gathered at the college premises and held a dharna around 11pm on Thursday night, demanding the college management to take action against those responsible for Prashanth’s death. The protest gradually spilled out of the college premises and students initiated a road blockade, which caused massive traffic congestion on the busy ECR stretch. Kanathur police had to immediately rush to the spot and disperse the crowd. Police have assured the students that a proper investigation in the matter will be conducted. To avoid further such protests, police officials have been deployed on the college premises.

According to police, following the protests, the physical director of the college, Purushothaman, who is an ex-service man, has been dismissed from the college. The management has also issued a notice to him to appear for an internal inquiry. The police have also registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.