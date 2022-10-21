Sudhanshu Trivedi Digs At Lutyens Media, Asks ‘magic Wand’ For Wrong Predictions

In spite of the dominance of the Lutyens media, a few decades back, the forces fighting them proved victorious multiple times, said BJP’s Senior National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in the panel discussion: ‘News beyond Lutyens’ at the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) National Conclave in Delhi on Friday. He further cited instances when the Lutyens media failed to hold its influence on the masses.

"Shiv Sena’s Balasaheb Thackeray and PM Narendra Modi, despite the barrage of propaganda against both, could never stop their growing popularity," said Sudhanshu Trivedi, adding, "Entire Lutyens media was against Bala Saheb Thackery. The Lutyens media even claimed that Modi ji will never come to power, but we formed the government. After we won a clean majority -- Sunday Guardian of London had said that the day should be termed as the day the British finally left India."

Independence in 1947 but democracy in 1977

Elaborating on the evolution of democracy in India, Trivedi said India attained freedom in 1947 however the country became truly democratic in 1977. "Democracy is really taking shape. India got independence in 1947 but real democracy came in 77. Before that, the entire establishment and media were controlled by one. In the 90s, vernacular media got free from clutches, Now national media is getting freedom from the clutches of one monopoly. Now, monopoly is getting erased," he said.

Further citing the failure of the Lutyens media against the growing popularity of BJP, Trivedi questioned why it is that Lutyens media wasn’t able to see through the growing influence of the saffron party. "In the late 80s, the entire Lutyens media was against BJP. But we formed the government. They were the same for Modi ji. They should be asked what their magic power is that whatever they gauge is wrong," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

