Sugarcane Yield At Record High In Uttar Pradesh; Farmers' Income Augments

Uttar Pradesh records an all-time high area of cultivation of sugarcane during the last four years. As per the data released by the Sugarcane Department, there has been an increase of 1.34 lakh hectares in the area of the crop under Yogi Adityanath's Government. The data highlighted that area for sugarcane cultivation has gone up from 4.39 lakh hectares to 5.73 lakh hectares in Purvanchal.

In a positive development, the farmers' income has gone up by Rs 22,000 per hectare during this period. The total income of the farmers of Purvanchal has increased by Rs 1,290 crore. The Department mentioned that this has been possible due to the farmer-friendly schemes that have been introduced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The ramped-up sugarcane operations came from effective strategies which include the establishment of new sugar mills, reopening of closed ones and their operation during the COVID period, as well as timely payment of sugarcane price to the farmers and the campaign to connect the farmers with technology.

Farmers' protest continues

Meanwhile, during Independence Day celebrations farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws had taken out “Tiranga Yatra” at several places in Haryana and Punjab to mark the occasion and demanded the withdrawal of the farm laws. Numerous farmers, including women, took part in the yatra across the northern states of India.

Farmers rename Pipli as 'Kisan Kranti Chowk'

In Haryana's Kurukshetra, farmers held a tractor Tiranga Yatra from Pipli to Kundli Border. During an interaction with the media, farmer leader Gurnam Singh had said, "As the country completed 75 years of Independence, we have planned to take out Tiranga Yatra from Pipli, which is said to be the place for farmer's revolution, Today, we named it as Kisan Kranti Chowk, because on September 10, farmers had to face the wrath of the police's lathi-charge. Many among us had sustained serious injuries in the incident; from here we will take the yatra to the Kundli border. We demand the repeal of three black farm laws."

Farmers reach Singhu border, put flags on tractors, march on roads

Taking out the yatra from Haryana's Kurukshetra, farmers had reached the Singhu Border. The farmers had put up the National Flag on their tractors and other vehicles while marching on roads at several locations, including Haryana's Jind and Sirsa besides Punjab's Barnala and Bathinda, the farmers said.