Sukesh Chandrashekhar Money Laundering Case: CBI Court Takes Cognisance; Hearing On July 5

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court on June 9 took cognisance of a money laundering complaint against Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a Rs 200-crore extortion case. The matter has been listed for July 5 for further hearing. It is in connection with the two-leaves election symbol matter.

Chandrashekhar has also been making headlines for the past several months over his connections with Bollywood stars as well including actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Last month, Chandrashekhar's lawyer informed that the conman was on a hunger strike for 25 days.

Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel took cognisance of the complaint filed by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court stated, "There is prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of the accused. Thus the cognisance of the offence under Section 3 and punishable in Section 4 under PMLA is taken," the court said.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar two-leaves election symbol case

In the year 2017, Chandrashekhar had reportedly conspired with TTV Dhinakaran and others to bribe Election Commission officials to get the two leaves symbol for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam faction. The conman had, as per reports, told Dhinakaran that Rs 50 crore will be used to bribe and influence Election Commission officials to get the symbol for AIADMK.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly used high-profile applications to spoof landline numbers of government officials, and bureaucrats and contact people to extort money. Chandrashekhar and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul, have been accused of using hawala networks and shell companies to park the money amassed in the racket. Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of carrying out a Rs 200 crore extortion while being locked up in the Rohini jail and his wife is arrested in the fraud and cheating case too.

Jacqueline Fernandez's role in extortion case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez came under the ED scanner for allegedly receiving expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar, which included exotic Persian cats to horses, crockery, jewellery, and more. He not only gave gifts worth crores to her but also to her family members. The chargesheet filed by the ED read, "Ms Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given her a loan to the tune of USD 150,000 to her sister Ms Geraldine Fernandez in the USA. She also stated that Sukesh had transferred the amount to the tune of Rs 15 lakhs into the bank account of her brother Warren Fernandez in Australia."

Image: PTI