Sukhi Chahal, Founder-President of The Khalsa Today on Thursday elaborated on the historical significance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Prakash Parv while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort, and paid tribute to the sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur and other Sikh Gurus for the nation.

'Guru Tegh Bahadur not just a Sikh Guru, he sacrificed for Hindus too'

While speaking on The Debate, Sukhi Chahal explained, "It is a very important day not only for the Sikhs but the whole humanity. Guru Tegh Bahadur was not a Guru just for the Sikhs, he was a Guru for everybody, and he set a big example for the community. I was in Kashmir two years back, and visited the Mattan Sahib where all the Kashmiri Pandits had come to Guru Tegh Bahadur. We need to understand the inseparable relationship between the Hindus and the Sikhs."

Chahal added, "When Guru Sahib had gone to Delhi, there were three other people with him, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayal Das. They also made sacrifices along with Guru Sahib in Chandni Chowk. That's why it is an example that Guru Tegh Bahadur should not only be celebrated in Sikh Gurudwaras but also in every Hindu house and mandir."

Sukhi Chahal also shared a tweet, expressing his anger over India still having cities named after the cruel Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who had ordered the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

ਤੇਗ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਸਿਮਰੀਐ ਘਰ ਨਉ ਨਿਧਿ ਆਵੈ ਧਾਇ।।



Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Hind Di Chadar, #GuruTeghBahadur Sahib Ji. His teachings continue to inspire the mankind to walk on the path of virtue and humanity.#GuruTegBahadurji@TheKhalsaToday pic.twitter.com/5THAeZCP9U — Sukhi Chahal ll ਸੁੱਖੀ ਚਾਹਲ (@realSukhiChahal) April 21, 2022

'Sri Guru Granth Sahib a guide of self-realisation': PM Modi

While addressing the nation, PM Modi remembered and paid tribute to the sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur and other Sikh Gurus for the nation. PM Modi also mentioned the contributions by the Centre for the welfare of the Sikhs, including bringing them back from Afghanistan.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Whenever there are new challenges in front of our country, a brave soul always comes forward to give us a new direction. For us, Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji is a guide of self-realisation as well as a living form of India's diversity and unity. Therefore, when a crisis arises in Afghanistan, the question arises of bringing back the versions of our holy Guru Granth Sahib, the Government of India exerts its full force. Bringing Sikhs from foreign nations back to our nation was inspiration to us from the teachings from Guru Granth Sahib."

Image: Republic World