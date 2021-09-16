Supreme Court Disposes Of Two PILs Seeking Free COVID Vaccination For All

On Thursday, the Supreme Court disposed of two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) that were seeking a uniform pan India policy for free COVID-19 vaccination of everyone. The petitioners also filed for the prioritisation of vaccines to delivery persons. The bench that made the decision was headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and he said while disposing of the pleas that the government has already changed its policy to ensure universal vaccination.

The Bench said, "With regard to vaccination, there has been a modification in the policy of the government for max coverage of the vaccine. In such circumstances, the counsel of the petitioner does not press the petition. We grant the counsel liberty to assist the court during suo moto COVID-19 proceedings.” The PILs were filed by the Social Democratic Party of India and wanted to formulate a policy ensuring free vaccination for everyone in the country. Adarsh Kumar filed another petition for giving priority to the delivery persons in the vaccination drive, which was also disposed of by the Bench citing similar reasons.

The PIL was filed by the Social Democratic Party of India during the second wave and argued that under Article 21, every person in India has the invaluable right to get the vaccination free of cost. The petition also highlighted the fact that if a large population, including people from backward areas, are vaccinated freely, it will help in achieving herd immunity amongst the citizens.

PM Modi’s change in vaccine policy back in June

Earlier this year on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a statement to announce that all the citizens of the country above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated free of cost from June 21. Adding to the announcement, Union Minister Amit Shah had said, “The PM made an important decision that from June 21 people who are 18 years of age and above will be vaccinated free of cost by central govt & the process of vaccination will be sped up.” PM Modi said that the government had decided to buy 75 per cent of the vaccines from the developers, which included the 25 per cent state quote and now will be handing out the vaccines to the states.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Shutterstock)