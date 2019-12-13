Surprise Hailstorm Hits Unlikeliest States; Check These Pictures To Believe

Surprise intense hail storms have destroyed Kharif crops in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana and some parts of Uttarakhand. Shajapur in MP has received heavy rains and hail storm on December 12, Thursday. Farmers in these regions have suffered a significant loss and demanded compensation from the government.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymetweather have reported the following forecasts for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for December 13 -

The IMD has issued an alert in hilly areas. North Rajasthan is likely to have dense fog covers on December 13-15. Areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive the fogs in the coming weekend.

East Madhya Pradesh is likely to get light showers of rain and thunderstorms. Isolated rain is also possible over Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh. Dry weather is expected after December 15 over Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh.

The unexpected weather change in Madhya Pradesh is attributed to “the effect of western disturbance” according to meteorological experts. Bhopal and other districts received heavy rain for an hour, 4-5 p.m. on December 12, Thursday.

Hailstorm in Raisen -

Raisen in Madhya Pradesh saw strong winds, heavy rainfall, and hail. Large hailstones fell fast and Sehatganj, Parsola and Bhopal Road were covered in a white sheet of sleet in the district. A harvest loss took place in areas like Rajiv Nagar village of Sanchi block, where the grains stored in mandis were drenched due to heavy rains. Shop hoardings were blown away by the strong rains, wind, and lightning.

The Meteorological Department had said that the state capital Bhopal may experience drizzles on December 12 and 13. These drizzles, especially in areas like Morena will actually benefit farmers who wait for the first rains in the winter season.

Madhya Pradesh: Parts of Shajapur received heavy rainfall and hailstorm today. pic.twitter.com/5lmq5JMSPV — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

The Meteorological Centre’s Senior Scientist PK Saha told news websites that hail storms are likely in Chambal and Sagar divisions. The rains in Bhopal is likely to increase the cold. PK Saha told that from December 12 to 14, there may be hailstorms in the districts of Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar divisions and Rajgarh district of Bhopal division. Dry weather and clear sky is expected after the stormy weekend.

According to Skymetweather, the reason for these rains is the trough which is spreading from northwest Rajasthan to southeast Madhya Pradesh. Northwest Rajasthan also has a “Cyclonic Circulation”. This system is also formed due to an ‘Active Western Disturbance’ present over the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nagaur Situation -

A similar situation is present in many parts of Rajasthan. Rains and massive hail storms in Rajasthan have damaged crops. A dense fog has settled over Churu and Sri Ganganagar. Heavy rains and hailstorm during evening hours and night in Nagaur district white-carpeted the streets and made it look like snow.

Parts of Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar also saw some hailstorm activities. In fact, these hailstorm activities have also resulted in crop damage over the aforementioned areas.

Severe hailstorm hit Nagaur in Rajasthan yesterday. pic.twitter.com/hdKUsWf0Sr — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

In the last 24 hours, Sri Ganganagar recorded 16 mm of rains, Jaipur 10 mm, Churu and Bikaner 8 mm, each, and Ajmer 6 mm. Meanwhile, cities of Churu, Sri Ganganagar have seen some dense fog making an appearance today morning.

The induced Cyclonic Circulation is expected to weaken. Forecasters have stated that the weather system is moving eastward and thus, not much rain is expected over most parts of Rajasthan. Even though eastern districts may experience some scattered showers today, (because the moisture content is high), intense rains and hailstorms are ruled out.

Madhya Pradesh: Severe hailstorm hit Dewas district yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lseVMC3eGu — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

