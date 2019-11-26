Surya Grahan 2019: When And What Time Can You See The ‘Ring Of Fire’?

Grahan is the Sanskrit word for the eclipse. The Surya Grahan or the solar eclipse will be visible in the next month in India. It has been reported that the solar eclipse shall start by 8:17 AM and end around 10:57 AM. Reportedly, the eclipse will be maximum at around 9:31 AM. The last solar eclipse of the year will occur just a day after Christmas, on December 26, 2019, Thursday.

What is Ring of Fire?

Ring of Fire refers to the annular type of solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun gets covered by the moon at the centre, leaving only a ring of the sun visible around the edges. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in the middle of the sun and the earth and casts a shadow on the earth. The astrological phenomenon can be of three kinds, annular, partial and total.

According to a newspaper daily, the best place to witness the Ring of Fire eclipse in India is Cheruvathur in Kerala. It has also been reported that Cheruvathur, a town in Kasaragod district will witness one of the most clearly seen solar eclipses in the world. However, since Ooty is a hill station, it has also been reported that the best view of the annular solar eclipse will be from Ooty, without any obstructions any clouds. According to reports, the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala will witness the annularity of the eclipse for a little more than 3 minutes.

As reported by another leading news daily, some of the cities in India lie in the part of the annular eclipse. Some of these cities include Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Mangalore, and Kozhikode. The percentage of obstruction of the sun varies from place to place. It has been reported that, in Mumbai, the obstruction will be around 78.8%, while in Delhi it is 44.7%. The obstruction is the highest in Bangalore with 89.4%, while Chennai comes a close second with 84.6%.

Apart from India, the solar eclipse will be visible from many regions. Reportedly, the list of these regions includes- Oman, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, SriLanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore., Guam and Northen Mariana Islands. However, it has been reported by leading daily that not all the cities from these regions might see the annularity of the eclipse. Some of the cities are expected to narrowly miss the annularity of the eclipse.

