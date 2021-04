Sushil Chandra Takes Charge As 24th Chief Election Commissioner, Succeeds Sunil Arora

Newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Tuesday took charge of the Election Commission. This latest development comes after President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Sushil Chandra as the 24th CEC. The newly appointed CEC has replaced Sunil Arora.

Who is the new CEC Sushil Chandra?

Sushil Chandra was appointed as an Election Commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and worked for the successful conduct of the general elections. he is set to demit EC office on May 14, 2022, and will oversee the conduct of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur as the CEC during his tenure. While the terms of assemblies in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur are set to end March 2022, the term of Uttar Pradesh Assembly will end in May 2022.

During his over 2 year tenure as an Election Commissioner earlier in 2019, Chandra supervised assembly elections of more than 10 states and worked towards making the entire nomination process online. The online process allowed candidates to file e-nomination directly, making the system faster. It also allowed the error-free feeding of the candidate's information and uploading of affidavits in the system. The candidate-related information is also made available in the public domain through the Affidavit Portal and Voter Helpline App on the same day when the nomination is filed.

Prior to his appointment in the Election Commission, Chandra was the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Under his leadership, CBDT in 2017 started 'Operation Clean Money' in a bid to curb illegal wealth and black money.

Chandra has also worked towards curbing the menace of black money during the election. He had always emphasized the need for inducement-free elections and steps have been taken in this direction by the poll panel including the appointment of special expenditure observers.

(Image: PTI, Facebook- @EC)