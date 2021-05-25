Sushil Kumar Was Nervous, Changed Statements Repeatedly During Probe: Delhi Police Sources

A day after Delhi Police's Crime Branch started their probe in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar, Its team has now taken Olympic medallist and prime accused Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala to three locations in Delhi, that is, Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, and Chhatrasal Stadium. The team also said that Sushil Kumar was getting nervous during questioning and was changing his statements.

When the police were questioning the wrestler at the said places, Sushil was seemingly nervous and was changing his statement repeatedly, said Delhi Police Sources to ANI.

They said, "The Crime Branch team is investigating the matter from every angle including who helped Sushil Kumar while he was absconding. Police took Kumar and Ajay to Chhatrasal Stadium where the fight took place. The second location was flat in Model Town from where Sushil and his companions brought Sagar Dhankhar and Sonu to Chhatrasal Stadium. The third location was flat in Shalimar Bagh where Sushil used to live."

The police sources also informed, "Sushil confessed to being in the Chhatrasal Stadium and said he tried to be a mediator between the two groups that were fighting. However, he did not confess to bringing Sagar Dhankhar and Sonu from the Model Town flat. When the police were questioning Sushil at these places, he was getting nervous and was changing his statement repeatedly."

As per reports, Sushil Kumar was interrogated for four hours and had started crying as soon as he was lodged in the police lock-up.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Sushil Kumar, who was absconding along with his associate Ajay, who was allegedly helping the wrestler while on the run. A Delhi court later granted six days of police custody of Sushil Kumar. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against 38-year-old Sushil and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of the 23-year-old wrestler.

The Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who had since been on the run. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest. Non-bailable warrants were issued against him and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler.

Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl Case

On the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. Following this, the Chhatrasal Stadium video also went viral on social media. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi.

