Suspected Drone Pushed Back To Pakistan; BSF To Send Protest Note

Thwarting another attempt of Pakistan, Border Security Force has pushed back a suspected drone that was trying to enter Indian territory in the Arnia sector of Jammu International Border. Troops of BSF deployed on International Border 25 LMG rounds after which suspected drone went back to Pakistani territory.

A senior official in BSF told Republic World that BSF is going to send a strong protest note to Pakistan over their mischief time and again. Earlier on July 24, BSF raised concern over Pak Drone activities, terrorist activities by Pakistan from across the border, digging of tunnels by Pakistan and a very strong protest was lodged by BSF delegates during the BSF - Ranger Sector Commander level meeting.

BSF in its official statement said, “Today morning at about 0530 hrs, a blinking red and yellow light in the sky observed by our forward troops in Arnia sector bear to the International Border. Our troops immediately fired 25 LMG rounds on the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards Pakistani side. Area being searched with help of police”.

Soon after the incident took place, BSF informed Jammu and Kashmir Police and a joint search operation has been launched in the area to rule out any possibility of weapon dropping in the area as there has been a number of incidents in the recent past in which drones have been used to drop weapons near International Border which were later picked by terror associates on the direction of handlers from Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that after Indian Air Force Station in Jammu was attacked using drones for dropping IDs on June 27 there have been more than 35 incidents of suspected drone sightings in many parts of the Jammu region.

Top sources in the Indian Army have also confirmed to Republic that there have been several incidents where drones have been seen flying very close to the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “From June ending onwards, we have seen drone movement on the other side many times very near to the LoC and it seems that they were used to acquire information about the installation of our army near Line of Control,” the official added.

Sources in BSF have confirmed to Republic that the suspected drone came 200 to 250 meters inside Indian territory when it was challenged and pushed back to Pakistan.