Swedish Royal Couple Visit Ram Jhula Bridge In Uttarakhand

The Swedish royal couple, King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia, visited the Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh and Bathing Ghat in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Thursday, December 5.

The royal couple is on a five-day official trip to India which is focused on strengthening bilateral ties. They were received by Dhan Singh Rawat, State Minister for Higher Education, at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun along with a host of senior government officials.

Upon arrival, the royal couple went straight to Rishikesh where they visited the banks of the Ganga and Ram Jhula suspension bridge. The King and Queen of Sweden stayed for around an hour at Rishikesh before leaving for Haridwar, where they were supposed to attend the inauguration of a sewage treatment plant.

The King expressed an interest in discovering new opportunities for Swedish businesses in the Namami Gange Programme. He is also expected to visit Haridwar’s Serai Sewage Treatment Plant for implementing water treatment technologies later the same day. The royal couple also interacted with 11-year-old Ridhima Pandey, a young green activist in Rishikesh.

Ridhima was one among the 16 children, including famous teen environment activist Greta Thunberg, who filed a complaint to protest against the lack of government action on the climate crisis at the United Nations Climate Action Summit this year in September. The Swedish royals will stay at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Nainital for the night.

Swedish companies are converting stubble from the farms into bio-coal in Mohali as part of their first project.

Here’s a brief timeline of their whereabouts on December 4 - The Swedish royal couple along with Afroz Shah, a young lawyer and Mumbai-based climate activist, took part in a cleanliness drive at the Versova beach in Mumbai, on Wednesday, December 4. The couple will then board a plane to New Delhi on Friday, December 6 and catch a flight bound for Stockholm, hence concluding their trip.

