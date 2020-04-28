Syed Akbaruddin Has One Question About Stunning Then-vs-now Photo Of Delhi Amid Covid

India's Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin on Tuesday took to Twitter to post photos of how the pollution levels had drastically dropped in Delhi during the lockdown. Sharing a before and after photo of the same location of electricity pylons from October 2019, and April 2020 in New Delhi, Syed Akbaruddin spoke about how there had been certain 'unintended consequences' of this time-lapse. In the photos, while the skies seem to be visibly clear, ridden free from pollution amid the lockdown, there were however no birds visible near the towers anymore.

Unintended consequences.

Same place...same photo journalist

What a difference time has made...



P.S: Where have the birds gone? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e3r9z0LGGs — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) April 28, 2020

Syed Akbaruddin to retire

India is set to get a new permanent representative to the United Nations as the current envoy, Syed Akbaruddin, is to retire soon. As per sources, TS Tirumurti, currently Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is to be appointed as the next ambassador to the UN, based in New York.

Syed Akbaruddin had gained particular fame after his efforts led to the proscription of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, and with his outspoken and taking-on-all-comers approach to block China and Pakistan's attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at United Nations after the abrogation of Article 370. Syed Akbaruddin's strong representation of India thwarted China's plan of raking up Kashmir issue at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at Pakistan's behest.

