Pro-Pak Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani Resigns From Hurriyat Conference; Blames Party

Hardline pro-Pak separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Sunday resigned from the Hurriyat conference saying that he would keep himself aloof from the matters of the conference. The 90-year-old who is also the former Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, in his letter expressed his desire to distance himself from the Hurriyat due to the 'present state and condition' of the conference. His resignation is being seen as a big setback to Pakistan and the ISI whose agenda Geelani propagated for years.

Previously the separatist had been in news for suffering from ailing health back in February. The leader has been suffering from multiple ailments and has mostly been under house arrest at his residence in Hyderpora since 2010, though as stated in his letter, his anti-India activities continued. In the three-page letter, Geelani accused the current leadership of anti-party activities and lack of accountability.

