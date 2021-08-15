Taiwan Celebrates India's Independence Day; Hosts Bike Rally From Taipei To Liberty Square

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, various foreign leaders have wished the people of India and shown their support for the country. Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of China, Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu congratulated India on its big day. He saluted "the world's largest and Asia's foremost democracy." Taiwan also hosted an Independence Day bike rally, with tricolour flags, from Taipei City Hall to Liberty Square.

Taiwan wishes India

While sharing a video of the bike rally, Wu wrote on Twitter, "My warmest congratulations to Indian friends far & wide on #IndiaIndependenceDay. I salute the world's largest & Asia's earliest #Democracy, which occupies a special place in my heart. #TaiwanFlag of Taiwan & #IndiaFlag of India are great democratic partners holding authoritarianism at bay!"

Gourangalal Das, Director General, India Taipei Association, flagged off the bike rally. Indians in Taiwan also held virtual celebrations featuring messages by special guests including Tien Chung-kuang, Deputy Foreign Minister, Bau Shuan Ger and Wu Yu-chin, Chairperson, I-T Parliamentary Friendship Forum.

'Taiwan in India' also shared a heartwarming message on Twitter on the occasion of India's Independence Day. Taiwan in India wrote, "Taiwan offers its heartiest congratulations on #indiaIndependenceday to the government & people of the world's largest democracy. As like-minded partners & true believers in the power of freedom & prosperity, Taiwan and India will keep working together for the good of all.

World leaders wish India

Several foreign leaders have expressed their wishes, spanning from US President Joe Biden to Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering. US President Joe Biden said on the occasion of India's Independence Day, "I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day."

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "On behalf of the government and people of the United States of America, I extend warm wishes to the people of India on your 75th Independence Day."

Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, said, "I take this occasion to convey our appreciation to the government and people of India, particularly the Embassy of India team here, for the support during these difficult times. I offer my warmest wishes on this special occasion. Happy Independence Day."

