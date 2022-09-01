Last Updated:

Tajinder Bagga's Cloud-eatery Serves 'Bhagyanagar Biryani' Instead Of Iconic 'Hyderabadi'

The iconic Hyderabadi chicken biryani was renamed 'Bhagyanagar Dum Chicken Biryani' in Tajinder Bagga's cloud kitchen named 'Kulhad Biryani'.

Swagata Banerjee
Tajinder Bagga

In February this year, BJP's Tajinder Bagga launched his venture, a cloud kitchen named 'Kulhad Biryani'. Bagga shared a poster of his cloud kitchen on Twitter, labelling it as 'India's first jhatka biryani brand'. On Thursday, September 1, Bagga took to Twitter and announced that his venture is now available on the food delivery app, Zomato. 

Soon after the announcement, several foodies were intrigued by what they saw on the menu. The iconic Hyderabadi chicken biryani was renamed 'Bhagyanagar Dum Chicken Biryani'. This comes at a time when the saffron party has been pressing that Hyderabad should be renamed 'Bhagyanagar'. 

READ | RSS-BJP to hold coordination meet over renaming Hyderabad to 'Bhagyanagar' in Jan 2022

Row over renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'

In December 2021, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) reignited the debate over renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' a year after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had pitched for the same. RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambedkar took to Twitter and referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar while informing the people about a coordination meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too referred to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' several times during his visits to Telangana. 

