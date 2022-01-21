Tamil Nadu: 17-year-old Dies By Suicide Alleging Forced Conversion; School Warden Arrested

A hostel warden from Tamil Nadu's Thirukattupali in Thanjavur was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old schoolgirl who later died by suicide. The schoolgirl died on Wednesday, January 19, days after she drank poison alleging abuse by her hostel warden and an attempt to convert her family to Christianity, according to media reports. A video of the deceased has also gone viral where she has claimed of being tortured by the warden.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader K.Annamalai also shared the video asserted that the girl identified as Lavanya was from Ariyalur Pure Heart High School was forced to change her religion.

“My name is Lavanya. They (school) had asked my parents in my presence if they can convert me to Christianity and help her for further studies. Since I didn’t accept, they kept scolding me.” the viral video of the girl stated in the Tamil language. She also named one Rachael Mary who had allegedly tortured her.

BJP demands justice for Lavanya

In another tweet, the Tamil Nadu BJP leader has demanded justice while slamming the state police over the alleged forced conversion matter.

Very sad day to see @tnpoliceoffl losing all its hard earned reputation by its irresponsible statements.



When there is a clear video testimony by the girl of forced conversion, the local police is hell bent on changing the course of the case of Lavanya.#JusticeforLavanya https://t.co/VdgLdldFzw — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 20, 2022

Forced conversion case in Tamil Nadu

The class 12th student had attempted suicide on January 9 and had died on January 19th. The hostel warden has been arrested under the Juvenile Act besides invoking sections for abetting suicide based on the girl's allegations that she forced her to clean the place besides administration and maintenance work, according to media reports.

According to Lavanya’s relatives who had gathered in front of the Thirukattupalli police station on January 17 demanding action against the school alleged that she had consumed pesticides as the hostel warden Sagayamary had forced her to convert.

Founder of political outfit Indu Makkal Katchi, Arjun Sampath, also took on Twitter to announce the death of Lavanya and has raised serious questions about the school administration. Several other organisations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Munnani have raised voices for demanding justice for Lavanya.

The report from Tamil Nadu comes amid the Karnataka Belagavi case where police have filed FIR against seven people for allegedly assaulting a pastor's family in Mudalagi, Karnataka. The assaulted pastor was accused of allegedly trying to convert their neighbours to Christianity.