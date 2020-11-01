Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu Dies Of COVID-19 Pneumonia

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu passed away on October 31 at 11:15 pm after battling COVID-19 pneumonia at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

The 72-year-old Minister had suffered a significant deterioration in vital functions on Friday. He was admitted to the hospital on October 13 due to breathing issues and had tested positive for coronavirus. On Friday, Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj had said that R Doraikkannu's condition was extremely critical despite being on life support.

The Minister was being treated for severe COVID-19 pneumonia and its complications and maintaining the functions of his vital organs proved to be challenging, considering his multiple comorbidities. As per reports, his chest scans had shown 90% lung involvement vis-a-vis the infection and he was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and ventilator.

On October 13, Doraikkannu experienced unease when he was on his way to attend the funeral of Davusayammal, Chief Minister K Palaniswami's mother, who had died at the age of 93 at Salem.

Doraikkannu, who was travelling in his car, was rushed to the government medical college hospital in Villupuram and from there was shifted to Kauvery hospital. Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues, including Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, had visited the hospital on October 25 to enquire about Doraikkannu's health.

(With inputs from agency)