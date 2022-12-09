Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Assures Of Full Preparation Against Approaching Cyclone 'Mandous'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured that the government is completely ready to face the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' which is bringing heavy rain to the state.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, CM Stalin said, "Instructions have been given to take all necessary measures. Apart from that, monitoring officers have been appointed in every district. IAS officers have been given the job of monitoring. They are visiting every area and inspecting the situation and taking action closely."

"How much ever it rains or the wind blows, this government is completely equipped to face it and safeguard our people. A lot of them have been sent to relief camps. It entirely depends on the needs of the affected areas," he added. Stalin also requested cooperation from the people to get through the storm.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Mandous is about 180km SE of Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram). It is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram as a cyclonic storm during midnight of December 9 to early hours of December 10.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Mandous is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu by midnight or early Saturday morning. It is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram with a maximum wind speed of 65-75 km per hour to 85 km per hour.

Owing to the storm, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway issued a notification saying the suburban trains may be cancelled or rescheduled to prevent any accidents. In addition to this, over a dozen flights from Chennai have been cancelled and the passengers have been requested to stay in touch with airline authorities regarding rescheduling. The National Disaster Management Authority (MDMA) has also issued several safety guidelines which include staying clear of electric poles, open wires and sharp objects, looking for safe shelters if outdoors and avoiding entering damaged buildings.

#Cyclone | If outdoors during #CycloneMandous



➡️ Stay clear of broken electric poles, wires and sharp objects

➡️ Look for a safe and secure shelter; don't enter damaged buildings#Mandous #CycloneMandous #CycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/C7z8hzurZp — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) December 9, 2022

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu have also been closed till the storm subsides as a red alert has been issued in the state along with Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a review meeting on Thursday and directed the District Collectors to stay vigilant in preparations for cyclone 'Mandous'.