Tamil Nadu Couple Now Parents To 36 Kids After Losing Their Three Children To Tsunami

A couple in Tamil Nadu lost their three children to the Tsunami in 2004 after which they decided to adopt as many kids as possible and are now parents to 36 kids. According to reports, Karibeeran Parameswaran and his wife P Choodamani lost three children on December 26, 2004, when South India was hit by a Tsunami triggered by a 9.1-magnitude quake

While talking to a local media outlet, the couple said that they were contemplating suicide after the incident. It was later when they realised that many children were orphaned by the Tsunami and decided to adopt as many kids as possible and become their parents.

The couple told the media outlet that they could see many children standing on the road, without shelter, without parents and that's when Choodamani thought of taking in these children and giving them shelter. The couple initially brought four orphans home but soon after they converted their home into an orphanage called Nambikkai, which when translated means 'hope' in Tamil.

The number soon expanded to 36 and the couple has a newfound purpose. Parameswaran is an executive engineer, and Choodamani, a branch head at a life insurance company. Both of them have taken care of approximately 45 orphans at Nambikkai and reportedly built two buildings out of which one is for girls and one for boys.

'This mission will continue'

According to reports, the couple started out using their own funds but later their friends also stepped in to help them. The couple also has had two more boys of their own. They told the media outlet that the older children have moved out while some are still pursuing their higher education. They further said that few of their kids have also joined the multinational company.

One of their adopted child, who was orphaned in the tsunami, has reportedly also come back to work at the centre after getting a diploma in information technology. Parameswaran who is now 54 said 'this mission will continue for a lifetime, as long as the earth is moving, because we want to honour our own children'.

