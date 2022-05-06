Last Updated:

Republic Impact | Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 3 Cops Booked Post Big Revelation In Vignesh's Autopsy Report

In a massive development, 3 policemen were booked in the custodial death of Vignesh in Chennai on Friday.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Tamil Nadu

In a massive development, 3 policemen were booked in the custodial death of Vignesh in Chennai on Friday. The development came a day after the post-mortem report revealed contusions in several body parts. This included a contusion of size 4x3cm deep on the mid parietal region of the head, and several contusions above the left eyebrow, left side of the cheek, lower hall of right forearm, right hand, left upper limb, and other places. 

The post-mortem report is in sharp contrast to the statement made by the police that claimed that the 25-year-old had a small injury and passed away after suffering from fits. He died a day after being arrested on April 18 over alleged possession of marijuana. 

Satlin questioned by Oppn in Assembly 

A call of attention was moved by  Leader of Opposition AIADMK K Palaniswami, and other parties in the Assembly, seeking justice for Vignesh who had died on April 19.“This government is taking all legal steps in connection with the custodial death,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said, responding to the attention motion, and added whether his DMK is in power or not, the party is firm that deaths in police custody should be probed thoroughly and that appropriate action should be taken against those who are responsible. 

“The case will be investigated thoroughly. The DMK is committed to getting the accused involved in the case punished and the DMK will stand with the oppressed and ensure justice,” Stalin said and announced the immediate disbursement of a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Vignesh.

Meanwhile, the state government had transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

(With agency inputs)

First Published:
