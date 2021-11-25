Tamil Nadu Govt Makes COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory For All Under Eligible Population

To boost vaccination in the state, the Tamil Nadu government made inoculation against COVID-19 mandatory for all the eligible population in the state as it placed the COVID-19 vaccination under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. The decision was announced by the CM MK Stalin led state government in a notification on Thursday, November 18, which said that the government had decided to add the COVID-19 vaccination amendment under it.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu had declared COVID-19 as a notified disease under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 in March last year and notified certain regulations to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Based on the notification, all citizens were instructed to follow COVID Appropriate Behavior such as maintaining social distance, wearing face masks, hand washing and avoiding crowds etc.

COVID -19 cases in Chennai

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu continued to reduce on Friday, with active cases falling below 9,000, bringing the total to 27,18,750. According to a health department bulletin, the state has registered 772 cases and 13 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 36,349 thus far. 884 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 26,73,448 people, leaving 8,953 active infections. In the last 24 hours, 1,02,383 samples were tested, bringing the total number of specimens evaluated to 5,31,56,461.

The majority of new infections occurred in Chennai and Coimbatore, with 120 and 119 cases, respectively, while the rest occurred in other districts. According to the bulletin, 18 districts reported less than ten COVID-19 infections, while Perambalur and Virudhunagar reported no new cases.

COVID Vaccination in India

On Friday, the Union health ministry said that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in the country had reached 115.73 crores. It added that more than 46 lakh (46,31,286) vaccination doses had been delivered as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The daily vaccine number is expected to rise once final reports for the day are compiled late at night, according to the ministry. It emphasised that the vaccination programme, as a measure to protect the country's most vulnerable populations against the novel coronavirus infection, is still being assessed and monitored at the highest level.

