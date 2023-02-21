Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Challenging Madras HC Order Permitting RSS To Hold Marches

The Tamil Nadu government has now moved to the Supreme Court after Madras High Court allowed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out route marches across the state. The MK Stalin-led regime will challenge the High Court's order allowing the organisation to take out its route march on rescheduled dates.

On February 10, the bench of two judges of the Madras High Court-- Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq directed the RSS to file fresh applications for carrying out their march on three different dates. The High Court directed the Tamil Nadu police to permit the Sangh to take out route marches on the mentioned dates in various districts across the state on public roads with strict norms and regulations. The judges released the order citing that the state must uphold the citizens' right to freedom of speech and expression.

Row over RSS march

Notably, in October 2022, the RSS wanted to carry out a march on the sidelines of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and Gandhi Jayanti but was denied permission by the DMK-led government. The RSS had then moved a contempt plea. In November, the Madras court gave permission after which the march was pushed a month ahead and this time the state police denied permission. The police authorities submitted that the denial of the permission was a policy decision based on intelligence reports. Once again the RSS moved to the High Court and has now been granted permission.

Reacting to the order, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy spoke exclusively with Republic Media Network and said, "This is a defeat for the state government. We welcome the court decision and order. It is a victory for democracy, the people of Tamil Nadu and RSS. We strongly criticised the state government's denial of permission, we fought against it and now we have won."