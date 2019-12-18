Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Announces Massive Rally Against CAA In Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Chennai on December 23, after the all-party meeting chaired by him earlier on Wednesday.

"We had a party meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act, brought by the central government. We passed a resolution for its revocation. We will hold a rally in Chennai against this Act on December 23," Stalin told the reporters post the meeting.

He also slammed the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for showing support to CAA saying that Palaniswami was ready to implement whatever the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would say.

"Palaniswami's party AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have supported the CAA, the people will not forget their act. The Chief Minister is ready to implement whatever Modi and Amit Shah says," Stalin said.

He also appealed to all political parties, students, and youth to join him in the protest which is to be held on December 23. The all-party meeting was attended by leaders from MDMK, VCK along with other parties.

MK Stalin leads state-wide protests

DMK President MK Stalin along with party workers staged a protest in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, December 17, condemning the recently passed controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). MK Stalin, Parliamentarians Kanimozhi and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran along with district secretaries fanned out across the State to stage protests, making up a total of 36 demonstrations in Tamil Nadu since the Bill was passed.

In the protest that was attended by seemingly thousands of people, Stalin claimed both AIADMK and the BJP as parties whose policies are taking the country backwards, owing to its fiercely prejudiced views on all subjects, including the lives of religious minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils.

The citizenship law will grant Indian citizenship to immigrants of faiths other than Islam from the three neighbouring countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan) on the ground that they came to India due to religious persecution because they are minorities.

(With inputs from ANI)