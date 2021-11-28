Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Issues Alert As Chennai Reports Waterlogging In Several Areas

As heavy rains continue to lash parts of Tamil Nadu under delayed monsoon, it has resulted in waterlogged areas and flooded localities in multiple districts across the state. As a result of torrential rains over Chennai and other coastal districts, streets can be seen submerged in water while the authorities are trying to pump out water as much as possible. An orange alert has also been issued over north Tamil Nadu for the day.

As severe waterlogging has affected parts of Chennai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for the coastal districts of the state including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Tuticorin, Pudukkottai, Permbalur, Ariyalur, Tirupattur, Ranipettai, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore. Apart from that, the IMD has also informed about a low-pressure area that is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea, Central Bay of Bengal, and the adjoining south Bay of Bengal around November 29. "It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours", IMD said in its bulletin.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall lashes Rameshwaram; Red alert issued for the coastal districts of the State



Witnessing the highest rainfall of the season in 2021, Tamil Nadu is all set to surpass the rainfall record of the 2015 monsoons as heavy rains continue to lash the south Indian state. It has registered 75% more rains than the normal level while registering 1000 MM of rainfall in a single month for the fourth time.

As a result of this, streets and localities can be seen heavily flooded with high water levels posing a major threat for people venturing out for essential purposes. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inspected several flood-affected regions across the state. He also monitored the initiatives aimed at the relief and rescue work ongoing.

According to the state government's official release, more than 600 people have been sheltered in six relief centres and 825 food packages were distributed among them. Also, efforts are being made to release excess water from reservoirs including Poondi. Earlier, about 23,600 cusecs were let out from the Mettur dam in the Salem district. Similarly, excess water was released from other reservoirs including Papanasam and Sathanur.

Image: PTI