Tamil Nadu: Teacher Booked Under SC/ST Act For 'brutally Thrashing' Class 12 Student

In a shocking incident reported in Tamil Nadu's Chidambaram town in Cuddalore district, a class 12 student was brutally beaten by his school teacher allegedly due to low attendance. In a video that has been widely shared on social media, an angry Physics teacher of Chidambaram Nandanar Boys High school can be seen hitting a student with sticks and kicking him down for 'failing to attend classes regularly.'

The boy, sitting helplessly on the floor, pleaded the teacher to stop, while the rest of the class watched in horror. The incident was later recorded by one of the students, based on which a complaint was registered.

Following the complaint, the teacher who thrashed the boy for allegedly not attending classes regularly, was booked under SC/ST act and remanded.

TN Govt reopens schools, physical attendance optional

The Tamil Nadu government had announced that schools would reopen for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 from September 1, 2021. However, it was not made compulsory for students to attend classes in person. Online classes were also allowed to continue.

Similarly, last week, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced that schools for classes 1 to 8 will reopen from November 1, 2021, in accordance with the safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, the state continued the downward trend in COVID cases on Thursday, recording only 1,259 new COVID cases, with 10 districts logging less than 10 infections. The fresh cases pushed the overall tally in the state to 26.83 lakh while 20 people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 35,853, a medical bulletin said.